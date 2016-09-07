New Era welcomes Lord Ganesha with great fervour

Nashik : New Era English School welcomed their beloved Lord Ganesha amidst great pomp and cheer. The students of the Administrative Club finalized the theme they wish to uphold during the festivities.

After their rounds of intense discussions, the students finally decided to put forth their views of a ‘Smart Future India’ – an India which is corruption free and with an air of peace, love and harmony among its citizens.

The students then eagerly set out to work. A highlighted flex portraying the Pride of India that is the Indians who achieved Global Awards was the attraction of the pandal.

The placard displayed by Ganapati idol holding tricolour said ‘No Religion Know Humanity’ which promoted unity and strength in diversity.

The dedication, faith and the devotion showed by the students during the celebrations was indeed commendable.

The students of the school unfailingly visited the Lord to pay their respects and love and took back a lesson of ethics, tolerance and humanity.

The function was inaugurated by the chief guest corporator Rajendra Mahale and he appreciated the efforts of the students in putting forth the message which is the need of the hour.