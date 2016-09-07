Inmate in central prison dies

Nashik Road: An inmate who was undergoing jail term at central prison here passed away after a prolonged illness.

Prison guard Narayan Jaisingh Rajput lodged a complaint about this with Nashik Road police station. Prisoner named Appa Koknya Pavra (50) was undergoing a jail term for various offences since last few days.

He was suffering from asthma and was admitted to prison hospital on Sunday, but he died while undergoing treatment, states the complaint.

As per complaint by Rajput, Nashik Road police registered a case of sudden death and further investigation into the matter is going on.