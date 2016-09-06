‘Deshdoot’ Nashik edition celebrates 47th Foundation Day

Nashik: The leading Marathi daily in North Maharashtra, daily ‘Deshdoot’ celebrated the 47th Foundation Day of its flagship Nashik edition on Sunday (September 4).

Prominent personalities from various sectors attended the get-together that had been organised at Plot No. 19/20, NICE, Satpur here on the evening.

Mayor Ashok Murtadak, MPs Hemant Godse and Harishchandra Chavan, MLAs Balasaheb Sanap, Seema Hiray, Devyani Pharande and Rajabhau Waje, ZP chairperson Vijayshri Chumbhale, Add’l District Collector Kanhuraj Bagate, Add’l District Collector G M Gadilkar, Dy Commissioner (supply) Raghunath Gavade, district supply officer Sarita Narke, Dy District Collector Vitthal Sonawane, Resident Deputy District Collector Ramdas Khedkar, Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal, district SP Ankush Shinde and prominent personalities from political, social, cultural, education, media and other sectors attended the get-together and extended their greetings.

Founder of daily ‘Deshdoot’ Devkisan Sarda, directors Rameshwar Sarda, Vikram Sarda and Janak Sarda, director-editor Vishwas Deokar and executive editor Milind Sajgure and editor of Deshdoot Times Soumitra Das accepted the greetings.