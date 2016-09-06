Nashikites welcome Lord Ganesha with religious fervour

Nashik: Nashikites welcomed the most beloved deity – Lord Ganesha, who arrived on his 10-day sojourn amid chanting of ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’, ‘Mangalmurti Morya’ and beating of drums and cymbals, yesterday.

The idols of Lord Ganesha were installed in households and pandals of mitra mandals.

The mood was one of gaiety and devotion in the city. Mitra mandals carried the idols through processions. Devotees were preparing to welcome the deity since last few months.

The markets were teeming with devotees buying small idols and ‘puja’ material.

Elders and children had gathered at stalls selling Lord Ganesha idols since morning.

Many families were seen carrying the idols on their heads, by two-wheelers and four-wheelers.

The idols were installed in the households amid rituals. Devotees are all set to worship the beloved deity for the next 10 days.

The 10-day Ganeshotsav will be celebrated with organisation of various religious and social programmes.