‘Anandvan’, the financial capital of the leprosy affected: Vikas Amte

Nashik: Development work which began in Anandvan at zero level has reached a high level today.

It is becoming the financial capital of the leprosy affected. Those rejected by society, have made Anandvan a paradise, stated social worker Vikas Amte.

The father-son duo of Vikas Amte and Kaustubh Amte informed about the functioning of Anandvan during a programme ‘Lekhak Tumchya Bhetila’, organised jointly by Jyoti Stores and Shankaracharya Nyas at Shankaracharya Sankul.

Kaustubh Amte informed about progress of Anandvan through a visual presentation, whereas Vikas Amte informed about this in an interview.

27 lakh leprosy patients have taken treatment at Anandvan in last 67 years.

Anandvan has become an experiment and it has progressed as a centre of economical development. Works from cloth, dairy, weaving, farming, fabrication and farming sectors are being done here. Mats here are in demand.

This time 4500 quintal rice will be sold at open market, informed Kaustubh Amte.

Vikas Amte informed, “Government had provided a 200 acres of barren land in 1949 for Anandvan.

It was infertile. Baba Amte had brought a soil from other place and put there. Farming worth crores of rupees are being conducted on this land today.

Anandvan is self-dependent about water since 1990. We have constructed 10 small and bigger check dams in the area and irrigated farming is done through this,” he added.

Earlier, Jyoti Stores’ Vasant Khairnar introduced Kaustubh Amte and Vikas Amte. Shankarcharya Nyas’ Pramod Bhargve and Anandvan’s Mukund Kulkarni were present on the dais.

Social workers who serving in various sectors at Nashik were felicitated on the occasion.