Do not look at criminals from caste point of view: Nagraj Manjule

Nashik: The accused who were involved in Kopardi gangrape case have no caste.

They are criminals only. While looking at any criminal, one should not think about his caste, opined film director Nagraj Manjule.

He was speaking during inauguration of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar convention which was organised at Raosaheb Thorat hall by various institutes and organisations.

Former MP Prakash alias Balasaheb Ambedkar presided over the convention.

Manjule stated that Kopardi incident is a blot on humanity. Strict action must be taken against criminals, but currently every criminal act is being given a colour of caste.

A criminal has no relation with any caste. No community has given permission for this criminal act.

These incidents should be condemned from all spheres of the society.

Many times statues of great personalities are desecrated. Later it has come to light that those who agitate for this are not aware about reality.

Instead, there is a need to follow Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, Mahatma Phule and Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, Manjule stated further.

Social transformation will take place through the books written by Dr. Ambedkar instead of his statues, he added.

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar got the right of education to those deprived.

Considering this, this community should enter main stream of education and achieve its progress, Manjule urged and asked to stop organisation of processions with DJs and disco songs on anniversaries of great personalities.

In his presidential speech former MP Prakash Ambedkar stated that development policies of the country should be implemented without any caste politics.

No country will achieve progress with caste politics, he added. Sripad Joshi made the introductory speech.

Prominent personalities from various sectors were present on the occasion.