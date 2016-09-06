District bank refuses loan to farmers

Nashik: The farmers in the district are expressing their disappointment as they are not getting loan from district central cooperative bank, though they repaid kharip crop loan regularly.

Nashik district central cooperative bank topped other district banks in the state in loan distribution and recovery.

It provided additional loan for kharip season of 2016-17 than given target.

As a result the bank stopped giving loan to other farmers since last two months. Farmers are thus facing financial difficulties.

Though there is a target to distribute Rs. 1200 crore as loan this year, the bank distributed Rs. 1700 crore as crop loan.

Despite this many farmers have not received the crop loan yet.

Following a good rainfall this year, farmers are happy. Farmers are seen making preparations for cultivation of various types of crops. It is coming to light they are not receiving the loan from district bank for this.

Farmers are unhappy over this. They are demanding that bank should get money from state government and Maharashtra state cooperative bank and provide the crop loan immediately.