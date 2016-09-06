Colouring Competition held at Fravashi Academy

NASHIK: An assembly was held to felicitate the prize winners of the Coloring Competition.

The Judges for the programme were Miss. Nidhi Shah and Miss. Payal Achara.

The programme started with a divine recitation of shlokas by tiny tots.

The judges who were present for the occasion, took the pleasure in giving away the certificates and prizes to the winners.

The Supervisor of the section Mrs. Neha Meghrajani congratulated all the winners and encouraged the children who were the participants.

The programme ended with a smile on each one’s face.