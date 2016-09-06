ZP chairperson performs bhoomipoojan of veterinary clinic

Nashik: A Veterinary clinic and gram panchayat office will be set up at Mahiravani. ZP chairperson Vijayshri Chumbhale performed bhoomipoojan for this.

Chairperson of agriculture and animal husbandry committee Keda Aher, former ZP vice president Sampat Sakale and others were present.

While providing her guidance, Chumbhale stated that works of gram panchayat office and veterinary clinic will be completed within two months and these buildings will be dedicated to people.

Attention will be provided to quality of these works. As owners of livestock in Mahiravani and its surrounding areas will get benefit of this clinic, they should take benefit of this health service, she urged.

District animal husbandry officer Dr. Prashant Phalak, block development officer P S Kolhe, deputy engineer S D Pawar, branch engineer Madhukar Lambe and others were present on the occasion.

Uttamrao Khandbahale made the introductory speech, whereas Dr. S R Deshmukh proposed the vote of thanks.