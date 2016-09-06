Police arrest kidnapper within two hours

NASHIK: The Mumbai Naka police arrested a kidnapper within two hours, who kidnapped a 1-year-old-girl.

The name of the suspect is Nitin Paraji Gaikwad (resident of Savitribai slum, Wadala).

According to police, Gaikwad abducted Payal Pintu Raut (1) from a construction site opposite Golden Stars building.

Raut family is working as watchman at this construction site. Pintu was sleeping around 6 pm on Saturday evening, whereas mother of Payal Vanita was busy doing household work.

Taking benefit of this, suspect Gaikwad kidnapped Payal who was playing in the building.

While she was searching for her daughter in and around the place, a woman who was residing nearby told Vanita that a person was taking Payal with him.

Vanita rushed to Mumbai Naka police station and filed a complaint. Sensing seriousness of the matter, police personnel then informed about this to senior police inspector Anand Wagh.

Thereafter assistant police inspector Ghodke, havildar Sonawane, Wagh, Dange and Shaikh started investigation. Showing alacrity, police collected information about suspect Nitin Gaikwad.

Around 9 pm they understood that he was in Bhadrakali area.

They then went there taking along Vanita and her husband. While searching for Gaikwad, police arrested Gaikwad who was with Payal.

During his interrogation, he told police that he was not able to forget his one-year-old child he had lost recently because of some illness so he had picked up Payal.