Resolve pending cases immediately, orders Police Commissioner

Nashik: Resolve immediately the pending cases in every police station in the jurisdiction of city police commissionerate and file case against concerned police personnel if a case takes more than 15 days, ordered newly appointed Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal to officials.

With this complainants will get justice earlier and their hardship will be reduced.

The Police Commissioner issued this order in his first review meeting at the city police commissionerate.

He took review of status of crime in the city, those criminals who are on record, gangs of criminals, office bearers providing financial assistance to them, lists of externees, analytical review of last year’s offences, number of crimes in every police station and closing of cases.

After seeing the number of pending cases at many police stations, the Police Commissioner asked all officials about this, but many officials were unable to give satisfactory reply for this.

As some officials informed that there is delay by concerned police personnel, the Police Commissioner rebuked everyone.

Officials should take precaution now to resolve cases and file case against those police personnel who keep cases pending without any substantial reason, he ordered.

As a result police personnel have to resolve any pending cases immediately and have to submit its report to senior officials.

As cases related to zero FIR are also part of this, police personnel cannot avoid them.

Police personnel have to investigate the bigger offences immediately and have to file chargesheet in court as soon as possible. Citizens will get justice earlier with this.