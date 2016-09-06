Workers will provide cooperation for restarting Nasaka

Deolali Camp: Nashik cooperative sugar factory (Nasaka) is closed since last three years. Workers are with people’s representatives to restart this factory again during the current crushing season.

They also decided to make sacrifices for this during meeting of workers.

The meeting of Nasaka worker union was held under its president Vishnupant Gaikhe at sugar factory.

While expressing their feelings, the workers demanded to restart the sugar factory earlier.

MP Hemant Godse, MLA Balasaheb Sanap and MLA Yogesh Gholap are taking efforts for restarting of the sugar factory.

People’s representatives under guidance of former Minister Babanrao Gholap met state Cooperatives Minister Subhash Deshmukh and another Minister Gulabrao Patil and held discussion over this issue.

These discussions were positive, informed union president Gaikhe to the workers.

Documents about judicial process regarding outstanding amount of the workers and government order were given to each worker. Union working president Shivram Gaidhani also provided his guidance.

Shankar Rokde, Bhausaheb Adke and Sharad Pagar felicitated those 13 workers who retired from service.

Workers tabled various suggestions regarding restarting fo the factory.

Arun Sonawane, Pandit Sonawane, Madhukar Muthal, Baban Kangne, Namdev Borade and other workers were present for the meeting.