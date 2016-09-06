Cycle drive, tree plantation by Ignited Minds, Unmesh Group held

Nashik: Unmesh Mandal and Ignited Minds had organised a cycle rally and tree plantation drive at Pandav Leni on Sunday (Sept 4) at 6.30 am.

More than 150 youths gathered at Mumbai Naka and all participants were given T-shirts.

Importance of bicycle riding was given and then rally was flagged off by Manisha Roundal.

At Pandav Leni all participants were given breakfast and tea. The event was coordinated by Ankit Kulkarni and Suraj Salunkhe.

The tree plantation was conducted then by Dr. Sandip Bhanose, A B Thombare, Sunil Patel, Rachana Salunkhe, Sagar Lodha and Pawan Pandit.

Many members of Nasik Cyclists actively participated in this rally.