Two teens drown in pond at Mhasrul

Nashik: Two boys drowned in a pond at Chambhar Leni locality here, where they had gone for swimming with three friends, police said yesterday.

The incident took place Friday evening in Chambhar Leni area. The victims were identified as Rohit Anil Kolte (16) and Atharva Nihant Kulkarni (18) – residents of Kalanagar, Panchavati.

“The boys, both residents of Kalanagar, drowned in the pond as they could not judge the depth of water,” an official of Mhasrul police station said. The bodies were later fished out late Friday evening and handed over to their relatives after post-mortem, police said.