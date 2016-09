Nashik: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will be in Nashik on Thursday (Sept 8) to take stock of the progress of Nashik division in the implementation of various schemes run by State and Central governments.

The chief minister will chair the review meet to be held at the campus of Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) here. At the meet, development works will also be reviewed for division of Aurangabad, official sources said.