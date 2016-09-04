‘Deshdoot’ Nashik edition to celebrate 47th Foundation Day today

Nashik: A leading daily in North Maharashtra, daily Deshdoot, which has forayed into the digital age by launching its digital edition, truly living up to the expectations of generation next, is celebrating the 47th Foundation Day of its Nashik edition today (September 4).

As Nashik edition of Deshdoot is entering its 47th year today, Deshdoot has extended its invitation to all readers and prominent personalities to attend today’s get-together that has been organised at Plot No. 19/20, NICE, Satpur here in the evening between 6.00 pm and 9.00 pm.

Deshdoot, which had begun its journey as a weekly as a powerful medium of social awareness, has continuously transformed itself in tune with the times and fast-changing expectations of the people.