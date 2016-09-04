Corporator Jadhav bats for ‘No School-bag Day’ in NMC schools

Indiranagar : ‘No School-bag Day’ could be the best school day ever! No heavy school bags! No need to carry notebooks, textbooks or file papers. Corporator of Prabhag No. 53 Archana Jadhav has caught attention of many by raising such an issue and demanding effective implementation of this unique concept across municipal schools in the city.

The corporator thinks that practising the concept ‘No School-bag Day’ once in a week in all the municipal schools will not only help reduce burden of school bags but also help increase interest of the students towards academic values and improve inherent qualities among them.

Pressing for her demand, corporator Jadhav met municipal education officer Nitin Upasani and submitted a memorandum to him demanding implementation of an idea ‘No School-bag Day’ in NMC schools.

“The concept would help instil confidence among the students besides developing their physical and mental state. It will also help increase communication between the teachers and students,” the memorandum said.

Education officer Upasani on the occasion lauded the idea saying that the education board would think over it amicably and check all the possibilities to bring into reality this unique concept which seems to be very useful and productive.

It has been a debating point that students face mental stress and strain due to heavy burden of school bags, vast curriculum, notebooks, educational material, home assignment etc. This has been not only time-consuming but also affecting the students physically, it further added.