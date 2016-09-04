‘Manavdhan’ felicitates couples having girl child

New Nashik: Setting an example in society and creating awareness about importance of girls in the society, a voluntary outfit Manavdhan Samajik, Shaikshanik Vikas Sanstha honoured over 100 couples who are having only girl child and happily raising their only daughters.

Committing to the cause of ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’, the organisation ‘Manavdhan’ under its ‘Aai Tuzyachsathi’ (Only for you…Mother) programme felicitated as many as 150 couples in key presence of women and child welfare development center chairman Devendra Raut, corporator Sudam Kombade, ‘Manavdhan’ founder-president Prakash Kolhe, secretary Jyoti Kolhe, Mukteshwar Munshettiwar and Nashik district laughter club president Aditi Waghmare.

Underlining the need for women empowerment, ‘Manavdhan’ founder-president Kolhe said, “Women in the society need to be self-sufficient and strong enough to protect self-respect.”

On the occasion, Waghmare too expressed her views in support of daughters.