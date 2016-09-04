Karanjkar receives Ambedkar Samajbhushan award

Nashik: Social activist from Nashik, Ashok Karanjkar has been honoured with Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Samajbhushan Puraskar for year 2015-2016.

Karanjkar received the award — comprising a cash prize of Rs 15,000 and a memento — at the hands of Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis and in the principal presence of Minister of State for Social Justice Rajkumar Badole, state minister Dileep Kamble and Guardian Minister (Pune) Girish Bapat.

City Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan, MP Harishchandra Chavan, MLA Balasaheb Sanap, MLA Devyani Farande, MLA Seema Hiray and former MLA Vasant Gite were also present.

The award is instituted by Department of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of Maharashtra.