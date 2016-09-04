Recruitment on fake documents Key suspect Randhawa gets 12-day police custody

Nashik Road: The key suspect Arjunsingh Randhawa, arrested in connection with the alleged bogus recruitment on the basis of fake documents during the Army recruitment process here, has been awarded 12 days’ police custody after being produced before a local court.

So far eight suspects have been arrested by the local police for running recruitment racket. PI Ashok Bhagat is investigating the matter further.

The key suspect, who is alleged to be the mastermind of the bogus Army recruitment racket, was arrested from Delhi and brought to Nashik Road here for further investigation.

Randhawa had allegedly masterminded recruitment of four aspirants in Army on the basis of fake documents.

The interrogation of Randhawa is expected to throw light on how many youths were fraudulently recruited in the Army on the basis of fake documents, police said.