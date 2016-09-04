Newspaper vendors raise demand for welfare board

Nashik Road : The Nashik city Newspaper Vendors’ Association (Nashik Shahar Vruttapatra Vikreta Sanghatana) has demanded constitution of a separate newspaper vendors’ welfare board on national level. The local association made such a demand by submitting a memorandum to Revenue Commissioner Eknath Davale here.

The vendors’ association also joined in a nation-wide strike called by major labour unions in the country in protest against “anti-labour” policies of the central government. The newspaper vendors tied black ribbons to their shoulders in support of the strike while submitting the memorandum to Davale.

The memorandum was signed by association president Chandrakant Pawar, president (Nashik Road) Kishore Sonawane, president (New Nashik) Dattatray Thakare and president (Satpur) Vinod Kaur apart from vendors Sunil Magar, Bharat Malve, Vasant Ghode, Ravindra Sonawane, Vijay Sonar, Madhukar Sonar, Somnath Davare, Sandeep Kalamkar, Vikas Rahade, Gautam Sonawane, Kailas Bachhav and Ajay Bagul among others.