‘Make available superior quality tur dal in 8 days on ration shops’

Nashik: Coming down heavily on the contractor, allegedly supplying sub-standard tur dal to ration shops, the district supply office has returned the tur dal of low quality back to the supplying contractor asking him to supply superior quality of tur dal at all the ration shops within 8 days.

The district supply officer (DSO) Sarita Narke had ordered returning of 673 quintal of tur dal meant for Nashik city, back to the supplier after the samples of the tur dal taken were found to be inappropriate.

The district had received about 3,500 metric tonnes of tur dal to be sold at the rate of Rs 103/kg. However, the ration shop owners questioned the per-kg price of the pulses at ration shops as against the lower “market price” of around Rs 90. They had even questioned the quality of the tur dal which forced the DSO to conduct lab tests on the standard of the tur dal.