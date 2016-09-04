Rasbihari students celebrate Teacher’s Day

Nashik : The students of grade 10 planned the Teacher’s Day programme to express their gratitude towards their teachers. The programme was well planned by the students. Gagandeep Dhindsa and Kush Gandhi hosted the entire programme.

Neha Kadam, Pranjal Patil and Kush Gandhi wrote a poem and recited it for teachers. It was soothing to hear a 10th grade student Samruddha Kute’s flute. Khushi Patil’s performance on Guruvandana added grace to the expression of gratitude.

On the occasion, students organised games for teachers. Every teacher was acknowledged with a card made by the students. Students also created a movie for their teachers.

The programme ended with a comedy skit presented by 10th grade students and was directed by a 10th grader Shirin Deshmukh.

It was good to see students using a variety of skills like event planning, video shooting,composing poems and songs, oratory, movie making and photography during the programme. The entire programme was managed by Grade 10th students. The event was facilitated by 10th grade teacher Minakshi More.