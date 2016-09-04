Horizon Academy gets prestigious International School Award

NASHIK: Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj’s Horizon Academy School has been successfully accredited with the British Council’s International School Award (ISA) for the period 2017-2019. The accreditation was given to school for successfully conducting activities with an international dimension throughout the current academic year.

The activities were co-ordinated by the International Activities coordinator Ms. Hemlata Tolani with complete support and guidance of Principal Kumudini Bangera and Headmistress Jyothi Samantha.

This award is a result of the hard work and team effort of all the students, teachers and staff over the entire year and the entire team truly deserves to be congratulated for this achievement, the school said.

Here is the feedback received by the assessor team from the British Council: “It was a sheer delight to go through your extremely well presented dossier! All activities have been woven well into the curriculum and have the desirable International Dimension.

Activities such as “Unusual Games”, “Art Attack”, ‘So You think You Can Dance’, ‘Heart Strings” ‘Street Food” have a unique content and way of presenting. The learning outcomes have been met through all curriculum activities and there is evidence of strong collaboration with the partner school (Italian Dongo School).”

International School Awards (ISA), which is an accreditation scheme run by the British Council, the United Kingdom’s International organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities and accreditation is granted for 3 years based on activities of International Dimension carried out by the school.

The school has been accredited for 2013-2016 earlier and this year the school re-applied and reacquired the accreditation. Under this scheme, 7 activities with various sub-activities were carried out by students and teachers from Nursery to Class X in the school, all with an International Dimension covering a wide range of subjects. 3 of the activities were online activities done in collaboration with the Italian ‘Dongo School’.

An ISA Dossier with the record of all the activities was submitted at the end of the year to the British Council and having found to have fulfilled all the criteria, the school was accredited with this coveted award. An award distribution ceremony will be held by the British Council in Mumbai in December this year to hand over the trophy and a certificate.