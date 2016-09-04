St. Francis, Tidke Colony celebrates Teacher’s Day

Nashik: Students of St. Francis High School, Tidke Colony, Nashik organised a marvelous “Teacher’s Day celebration” yesterday (3rd Sept) with a well defined programme on this occasion.

The day began with a pleasant morning assembly in which students and teachers spoke about the significance of “Teacher’s Day” and DR. Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan – in whose loving memory this day is celebrated. Students of Std. X played a role of a teacher in classrooms and taught various subjects till recess.

Then, there took place the celebration in the assembly hall. It all began with the reading of the holy verses from Bible, followed by prayer and special prayer. Students sang a special welcome song for all teachers.

The Headmistress of the School Kusuma Shetty, read out the message and greetings sent by Respected Chairman Sir Dr. A. F. Pinto and Managing Director Madam Grace Pinto especially for the teachers in order to acknowledge their selfless service to the nation. Students presented a fabulous musical orchestra. Students of Std. X rocked the floor with hilarious dance performance.

A classical dance presented by Jayanti Patil was indeed a pleasant experience. A duet dance performance of two girls, Meehika and Maithili amused everyone. The centre of attraction was teachers’ antakshari. Students enjoyed seeing their teachers singing variety of songs zealously.

Vote of thanks was proposed and the programme ended with the closing chorus. School anthem and National anthem were sung at the end of the programme.