Holy Flower students shine in kick boxing

NASHIK ROAD : The Kick Boxing Inter School District Level Tournament was held at Minatai Thakare Stadium, Hirawadi, Panchavati here.

Holy Flower English School, Jail Road participate in the competition. Students Vikram Malik and Trupti Rabhoj bagged the gold medal, while students Payal Nadure, Akshada Pawar and Harshal Salve won silver medal.

School Principal Mrs. Soperna Deb, Sruti Talukdar, sport teacher Alka Nikam and Sagar Bhole congratulated all the students. All the students were guided by Master Robert Baptist Naronha who is a third dan black belt (WTF) Korea.