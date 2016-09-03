Trade unions take to the streets

Nashik: Various trade unions in the district took to the streets yesterday against the government’s anti-labour policies and apathy towards workers.

They organised a march in the city and staged a rasta roko agitation opposite the district collectorate. 75,000 employees from the district took part in the strike, claimed these organisations.

Work in various government, semi-government offices and industrial establishments came to a stand still.

Joint action committee of workers and employees organised the march to the district collectorate from Golf Club. It transformed then into a public meeting.

Agitators raised anti-government slogans at this time. Office bearers of various trade unions slammed government policies while expressing their views.

A memorandum of various demands was given to Resident Deputy District Collector Ramdas Khedkar.

CITU president Shridh- ar Deshpande, Dr. D L Karad, R S Pande, Raju Desle, Kantilal Tated as well as office bearers of 11 trade unions participated in the march.