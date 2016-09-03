Centre looking at ease of business for startups: Seetharaman

CHENNAI: The Centre is looking at attracting more investors for the diverse enterprises in India with its Investor Facilitation Cell as part of the “Make in India” initiative, said Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Nirmala Seetharaman.

Japan, Korea and the UK have already set-up sub-cells at the Investor Facilitation Cell to help investors from the country get acclimatized and to bridge language and other cultural barriers, said Minister Seetharaman.

“We have been in regular contact with startups in Coimbatore, Chennai and Bangalore and we are going to allow self-certification in many areas. Their demand has been to increase the tax benefits from 3 years to 5 years and also extend the clause beyond the current cut-off of April 1,2016.

We will be looking into these suggestions. Another area is that with regard to compliance of six labour laws and three environmental laws, the entities can self-certify. Single-window clearance for permits, licenses and registrations is another area of thrust,” said the Minister.

Since the failure rate at startups is high, the Ministry will also be looking at faster exits for startups going bust. “We don’t see the point of startups hanging on to a loss-making proposition.

It will be better for all stakeholders to smoothly shut instead of dragging it out,” said the Minister.

“According to data with Xeler8, as many as 997 (43.7%) of 2,281 startups in logistics, ecommerce, food tech, analytics and artificial intelligence have failed since June 2014.

“For the startup community in the South, we have been extending legal support, trying to fast-track their patent registration and help them at innovation centres. We are seeing a lot of promising startups in technology, clean energy, manufacturing and logistics,” said Minister Seetharaman.