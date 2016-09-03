Development works get approval in Cantonment Board meet

Deolali Camp: Following a decision to restore water supply to citizens of Deolali Camp, floating of tenders for underground sewage scheme of Rs. 60 crore and passing of a proposal to set up three new commercial markets, Deolali Camp will progress towards smart city in real sense, informed vice president of Deolali Camp cantonment board Baburao Mojad.

An important meeting of the cantonment board was organised under its president Brigadier Pradip Kaul at its office. Vice president Baburao Mojad, corporator Dinkar Adhav, Sachin Thakre, Bhagwan Katariya, Kaveri Kasar, Prabhavati Dhivre, Meena Karanjkar, Asha Godse, army appointed members Brigadier S M Sudumbarekar, Brigadier and garrison engineer Colonel Chandrashekhar, Major Piyush Jain and chief executive officer Vilas Pawar were present for the meeting.

Focussing on city’s water problem, vice president Mojad and senior corporator Dinkar Adhav decided to restore water supply.

They also decided to take Rs. 500 as deposit from slum area and poor people and to implement a scheme in which Rs. 40 will be taken from them as water tax per month.

As a result every house will get a separate water connection and water wastage will be controlled. As various development works were approved in the meeting, citizens will see expected changes.

New commercial complexes to be constructed

It has been finalised to set up market having 500 shops for unemployed at various parts of the city.

280 shops at Levitt Market, 90 shops at Howson Road commercial complex, 80 shops in vegetable market area will be constructed.

Besides this separate vegetable market, state-of-the-art gym at a vacant land along cantonment hospital and some shops will also be constructed.

As a result board will get revenue of Rs. 3 crore every year and employment opportunities will be available for the youths.

A committee of Dinkar Adhav, Sachin Thakre, Bhagwan Katariya, Prabhavati Dhivre, garrison engineer Major Piyush Jain and legal advisor Adv. Anna Nagarkar has been formed under vice president Mojad. These complexes will be constructed through people’s participation.

Cantonment hospital, office

It has been decided to renew the hospital at Deolali Camp which topped hospitals of 62 cantonment boards in the country and to construct main office building of the cantonment board again. Residence of chief executive officer will also be constructed again.

Underground sewage scheme, roads

Approval was given to float tenders for first phase worth Rs 60 crore of underground sewage scheme. State-of-the-art sanitation centre and underground pipeline will be set up in the first phase.

All main roads in the city will be widened and width of footpath will be reduced. Tarring of the roads will also be made.

A proposal to construct a public lavatory through MLA fund of MLA Yogesh Gholap at weekly bazaar area was also tabled.