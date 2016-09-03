Ganesh mandals raise objections over conditions regarding ‘DJ’

Nashik: Objecting to conditions regarding DJ sound system, timing and other stringent conditions by court, Ganesh mandals demanded relaxation, but Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal was successful in making mandals to agree to this.

He was speaking in a peace committee meeting which was organised to maintain law and order situation during Ganeshotsav, celebration of Bakri-Eid and Navratrotsav.

MLA Devyani Pharande, Balasaheb Sanap, ZP chairperson Vijayshri Chumbhale, Deputy Mayor Gurmeet Bagga, editor of daily Bhramar Chandulal Shah, DCP Vijay Patil, Laxmikant Patil, Shrikant Dhivre, former Minister Shobha Bachhav, mahant Bhakticharandas Maharaj, Shahar-e-khatib Hafiz Nizamuddin, former MLA Vasant Gite, Kavita Kardak, corporators of various parties and office bearers of Ganesh mandals were present.

Since beginning of the meeting, mandal office bearers raised their objections over stringent conditions by the court, strict implementation of rules by police and issuance of notice by police to mandals.

Vasant Gite and other office bearers stated that it is difficult to celebrate Ganeshotsav due to the stringent rules.

Mandals have started preparations for Ganeshotsav six months before. As they received notices all of a sudden, their planning is failing, informed many office bearers. All mandals will cooperate with police.

Efforts will be made to give various social messages through decorations, but lax the stringent conditions, everyone expect.

Police Commissioner Dr. Singal stated that celebrate Ganeshotsav and Bakri-Eid in happy and peaceful atmosphere.

All mandals should take precaution that people should not suffer from noise pollution. They should provide their cooperation for maintaining sanctity and enthusiasm during celebration, he added.

Give about notorious persons who will be trying to disturb peace. Names of those who will inform police about them will be kept secret, Dr. Singal stated further and asked citizens should not believe rumours, give a way for ambulance.

Mandal should give special attention to security of women. Media should give its cooperation to create awareness about donation of idols, he urged.

MLAs Devyani Pharande and Balasaheb Sanap also urged to celebrate festivals peacefully. ZP chairperson Vijayshri Chumbhale suggested to conduct special project regarding donation of the idols.