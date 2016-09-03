Celebrate Ganeshotsav peacefully: Mayor

Nashik: Mayor Ashok Murtadak urged Ganesh mandals in the city to celebrate Ganeshotsav peacefully.

The meeting of Ganesh mandals organised by NMC was held recently in presence of Mayor Murtadak at record room in Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan.

Deputy Mayor Gurmeet Bagga, standing committee chairperson Saleem Shaikh, opposition leader Kavita Kardak, chairperson of child and women welfare committee Vatsala Khaire, chairperson of education committee Sanjay Chavan, group leader Tanaji Jaibhave, Prakash Londhe, divisional ward committee chairperson Shivaji Gangurde, corporators, city engineer Sunil Khune Deputy Municipal Commissioners, other NMC officials, MSEDCL officials, police inspector Namrata Desai and heads of various departments were present for the meeting.

Office bearers of various mandals expressed their views on the occasion. Subjects to get deposit money from MSEDCL earlier, to lay overhead electricity cables on procession route underground, to fill up potholes, arrangement for nirmalya collection etc. were tabled in the meeting.

NMC will take measures to resolve various problems during Ganeshotsav. Arrangement will be made for nirmalya collection during Ganeshotsav.

Bigger mandals should make arrangement for installation of CCTV cameras. Celebrate this Ganeshotsav in enthusiasm and in peace, appealed Mayor Ashok Murtadak.