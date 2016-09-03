Puppet Show organised at FA

NASHIK: The puppet show was staged for the pre-primary section of Fravashi Academy.

The teachers went all out to present wonderful, moral-based stories and songs like save water, rain cycle and save trees.

Different kinds of puppets like hand puppets, stick puppets were used to make the stories come alive.

The show was thoroughly enjoyed by the children with guests Radhika Chaware, Sonali Shah and Aditi Deshpande.

The guests highly appreciated the entire show and were felicitated and given a token of love by the supervisor Neha Meghrajani.