Pola festival celebrated at Wonder Kids Play

Nashik : Pola or bull worshipping festival was celebrated at Wonder Kids Play School and Nursery in traditional way. Pola is mainly a farmers’ festival.

Farmers worship the bull on that day as bull helps in farming throughout the year.

Toddlers were made aware of different kinds of activities a bull does. A male calf was brought to school.

Children perform rituals and offered him pooja and Puran Poli. Children decorated their bulls made from clay which they brought from home.

Teachers of Wonder Kids school Sneha Deore told the students stories. Archana Gavit and Rupali Dhum performed role play.

Priya Bhadane and Arti Dayma decorated their classes. Headmistress Vaishali Shewale Principal Urmi Jhalawat and director of School Parag Jhalawat expressed their gratitude to the farmers.