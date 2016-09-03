Sinnar farmers taste group farming success

SINNAR: Farmers in Dhulwad village of Sinnar tehsil in Nashik district have reaped significant benefits of group farming under the guidance of Agri Expert Shri S M Sheikh, who has been working for quite sometime now under the IWMP18 project (Integrated Watershed Management Programme) of the Central Government in this village.

Speaking to Deshdoot Times, S M Sheikh said, “Due to an arid landscape and droughts, farming in Dhulwad village was not so profitable.

Unemployment was also high. So we first focused on Natural Resource Management (NRM) works. Then we introduced Group Farming by forming a group named Yashraj Farmers Group.

“The group started working with Pomegranate on around 4 acres of land and they managed to harvest export quality pomegranates.

Seeing this, the response for group farming naturally increased. Several new groups then emerged.

Farm labourers also benefitted, as working days increased. Consequently, unemployment in the region has decreased drastically.

In this way, the economy of this area has grown dramatically, showing the way for farmers in other similar areas of the tehsil and district,” Sheikh concluded.