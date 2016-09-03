Interhouse dance competition held at Horizon Academy school

NASHIK: An interhouse dance competition was organised recently at Horizon Academy.

The theme of competition was based on international cultures, environmental awareness, child labour and national symbols.

This competition was adjudged by renowned kathak dance teacher Sanjivani Kulkarni from Kalanand Nrutya Sanstha and Jatinder Singh Jetty (Chikki Sir) from Cyclone Dance Academy.

The Sahydri house of the school secured the first position in this competition.

Dance teachers of the school Pradip Gorade and Pooja Sarade choreographed the dances under the guidance of HOD Ms. Hemlata.

Great motivation and support was given by the Principal Kumudini Bangera and Headmistress Jyothi Samnata.

The Management of Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj congratulated the school staff for developing the skills of co-curricular activities of the students.