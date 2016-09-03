‘Need to clear misconceptions about organ donation’

Nashik: There are various types of misconceptions in society about organ donation. There is a need to clear them, stated Dr. Bhausaheb More.

He was delivering a lecture which was organised by Maharashtra University of Health Sciences as a part of its various projects to reach organ donation movement to people.

Dr. More further stated that organ donation means donation of organs of brain dead to other persons. Human being can donate eyes, lungs, small intestine, pancreas, skin, liver and kidney.

One can donate organs when he is alive or after death, he added.

Informing more about organ donation, MUHS Vice Chancellor Dr. Dilip Mhaisekar urged to create awareness about organ donation.