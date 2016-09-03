Fancy dress competition held at New Era

NASHIK: A fancy dress competition was conducted on the topic of national leaders for the tiny tots of Grade 1st and 2nd at New Era school, to inculcate the values of patriotism in these young minds.

All the students participated in this competition with great enthusiasm. The children came dressed as Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru, Rani Laxmibai, Subhash Chandra Bose, Shivaji Maharaj, Veer Savarkar, Savitribai Phule to name a few.

They enthusiastically spoke about their favourite leaders and raised their slogans with great fervour.

Teachers briefed them about the importance of national leaders.

All the students were congratulated by the school committee chairperson for their enthusiasm and involvement in participating in the competition.