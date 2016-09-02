Pola festival celebrated with traditional fervour

Nashik: Pola festival was celebrated with traditional fervour in urban and rural areas of the district, yesterday.

Farmers decorated their bulls and took out their procession amid beating of drums and cymbals.

Some farmers had started preparations for the festival from Wednesday itself.

Women worshipped the bulls in the evening and offered ‘Puran Poli’ to them. Farming related equipments were also worshipped.

The festival was mainly celebrated at Makhmalabad, Adgaon, Mhasrul, Nashik Road, Satpur and Pathardi Shivar.