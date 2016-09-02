Quality of 667 quintal tur dal found sub-standard

NASHIK: The district supply office recently collected samples of tur dal from the district and tested them.

It has come to light thereafter that quality of 667 quintal of tur dal in Nashik taluka alone was not upto the mark.

As a result, District Supply Officer Sarita Narke has decided to return the tur dal.

Government had decided to make available 1 kg of tur dal at Rs. 120 to each family from fair price shops to provide relief to average people, but there were complaints about its quality.

In addition, government had to face embarrassment due to price difference.

MLA Devyani Pharande sent a letter to District Supply Officer Narke and stated that quality of tur dal was sub-standard.

Fair price shop owners also refused to lift the dal.

Narke finally visited district supply office at Nashik Road and collected various samples of tur dal. She then got these tested from a government laboratory.

As per primary report, it has come to light that the quality of the tur dal is not upto the mark. Considering this district supply office has decided to return 667 quintals of tur dal.

Government had sent total 3,800 quintal tur dal to distribute it from fair price shops in the district.

The complaint about quality of the tur dal was received from Nandgaon taluka first.

Tehsildar Rachana Pawar had then decided to return 665 quintals of tur dal.

Following this, it has been decided to return 667 quintals of tur dal after it came to light that its quality was not upto the mark.

Government should take back this tur dal and provide tur dal of good quality, demanded Narke to government.