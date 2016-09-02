Ganesh mandals MSEDCL offers connections at cheaper tariff

Nashik: Ganesh mandals should take serious measures regarding electrical safety for Ganeshotsav.

They should take temporary power connections at tariff of Rs. 3.71 per unit, urged chief engineer (Nashik circle) of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) Deepak Kumthekar.

This tariff is cheaper than domestic tariff, he informed.

Currently preparations are going on in full swing for Ganeshotsav. Ganesh mandals take power connections from overhead cables or DP.

This is very dangerous from safety point of view. Considering this MSEDCL is offering authorised connections on temporary basis.

If mandals take unauthorised power connections from domestic or commercial supply, it will prove costly.

Mandals should take authorised power connections from MSEDCL and give importance to safety, it has been urged.

For this power tariff is cheaper than domestic power tariff. They must get the electrical work done by authorised electrical contractor to prevent mishap.

Considering emergency help in case of any mishap, office bearers and activists of the mandals should contact MSEDCL engineer in their respective areas.

The service will be provided round the clock for this, Kumthekar informed further.

In addition, mandals should set up their decorations at safe distance from electricity cables.

There is a need to take separate neutral connection for electricity supply and power generator.

Considering safety of thousands of devotees, Ganesh mandals should not compromise with electrical safety, urged MSEDCL.

Meanwhile, Ganesh mandals should contact on toll free numbers 1800-200-3435/1800-233-3435 to get power connections, MSEDCL urged further.