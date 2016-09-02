Car catches fire at Indiranagar

Indiranagar: Citizens got panicky, after a car suddenly caught fire at Rathchakra Chowk in Indiranagar.

Further mishap was averted as local residents and shopkeepers summoned the fire brigade immediately.

Sister-in-law of A Dhakrao had gone to Rathchakra Chowk to see Ganesh idols.

After she entered a shop, she noticed that smoke was coming out of her car and started to shout.

The citizens then informed the fire brigade and police about this.

Fire brigade personnel reached the spot and doused the fire. As per prima facie investigation short-circuit was the reason behind this.