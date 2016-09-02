Police take action against bullet riders

Nashik: The Gangapur police and Regional Transport Office took penal action against riders who were riding their bullets at full speed in College Road and Gangapur Road area.

Following complaints from citizens about this, Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal ordered the police to take action.

Accordingly, DCP Laxmikant Patil, ACP Dr. Raju Bhujbal, senior police inspector Rajendra Kute, Dr. Sitaram Kolhe and other police personnel put road blocks in College Road, Gangapur Road and Canada Corner areas.

They checked the vehicles during this. Police found six bullets in which alternations had been done.

They then sent these bullets to RTO office for further inspection. It was found that alternations were made in silencers of the vehicles having numbers – MH 15 D 0069, MH 15 CN 8677 and MH 15 EV 0110.

A case under the Motor Vehicle Act has been filed against the owners of these vehicles and fine was recovered from them.

This drive will continue, informed senior police inspector of Gangapur police station Rajendra Kute.