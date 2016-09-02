Ashoka Business School hosts CII ED Connect for MBA students

Nashik: A CII Entrepreneurs Connect Session was organized at Ashoka Business School. The guests for the event were Tushar Patwardhan, CEO of Tushar Udyog and convener of the Industry-Institute Panel of CII North Maharashtra Zonal Council; Ashish Poddar, director, Poddar Tools Pvt. Ltd and Devjeet Mandal, CEO of Dev Enterprises.

It was a great opportunity wherein the MBA students got to interact with distinguished entrepreneurs of the city who shared their journey of hardships and success in reaching the position they are in at present.

Dr .Rajendra Takale, director, ABS welcomed the guests and asked the students to make full use of the wonderful opportunity provided by this event.

Tushar Patwardhan talked about bridging the gap between academics and industry expectations. He also stressed upon self-commitment and self-discipline as the two tools for a successful career.

Ashish Poddar highlighted the importance of dividing time efficiently for various activities involved in running the business.

He helped the students understand the various statutory requirements in business and also spoke about the pivotal role of financial discipline in entrepreneurship.

Devjeet Mandal stressed upon survival, significance and sensitivity as being the purpose of doing Business.

His focus was on students understanding the “Why” of starting new businesses. He also spoke on how it was vital to continuously reinvent the way of conducting business for not only attracting customers but also sustaining the business.

The students actively participated in the session and got clarity about the topics.

The CII- Entrepreneur Connect Session was definitely an enhancement of students approach towards entrepreneurship.