Orders to file Rs 100-cr suit against Water Grace Co. issued

Nashik: NMC standing committee chairperson Saleem Shaikh ordered administration to file Rs. 100-crore defamation suit against the director of Water Grace company for defamation of NMC administration in connection with new ghantagadi contract.

The standing committee also approved the proposal of Rs. 176 crore for ghantagadi in six new divisions.

Some days back, director of Water Grace company Chetan Bora along with some contractors held interactions with mediapersons in a cell at NMC health department and levelled serious allegations against NMC administration.

Following a direct challenge to NMC, this question was raised during discussions over ghantagadi docket in standing committee meeting.

Some members earlier asked how contract was given again to blacklisted contractors. Court asked to allow these contractors to take part in tender process only and the Municipal Commissioner should take further decision.

How the Municipal Commissioner took this decision then, it was asked.

New ghantagadi contract was offered to the blacklisted contractors, but considering court decision against them, it will be mentioned in the agreement that their work should be given to L2, demanded the members.

Chairperson Shaikh informed that as Water Grace company got contract in one division only, it levelled serious allegations against NMC administration and maligned its image.

He then asked manager (property) More to clarify whether defamation case can be filed against Water Grace company or not.

More replied that the case can be filed if there is defamation in such a way.

Thereafter the chairperson ordered the administration to file defamation case under sections 499 and 500 and Rs. 100-cr defamation suit against Water Grace company. With this decision, new ghantagadi contract likely to get stuck in controversy.

Keeping in mind health of Nashikities, most members agreed to give approval to the new ghantagadi contract, but they demanded that terms and conditions in the contract should be followed strictly.

If there is negligence in taking action against the concerned contractor in case of breach of terms and conditions, hold the concerned officials responsible for this, asked the members.

Chairperson Shaikh then approved six ghantagadi proposals. In addition, he also approved road works worth Rs. 88 crore.