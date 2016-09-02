Adv Misar appointed district public prosecutor

Nashik: Adv. Vinayraj Talekar has been appointed as additional government plaintiff, whereas special public prosecutor of anti-terrorist (ATS) squad Ajay Misar has been appointed by state government as district public prosecutor for two years.

State government has created the post of additional government plaintiff for first time this year to assist district public prosecutors and appointed Adv. Vinayraj Talekar on it.

Adv. Ajay Misar who originally hails from Pimpalgaon Baswant in Niphad taluka is practicing as lawyer in district court since 1994.

He has worked in court cases against Dawood Ibrahim, Abu Jundal, Chhota Rajan, Pakmodiya street firing in Mumbai, Igatpuri ration foodgrain scam and ATS cases.

Adv. Misar will take charge from district public prosecutor Adv. Rajendra Ghumre. He is 10th district public prosecutor.