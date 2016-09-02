Indira IVF opens in Nashik

NASHIK: Indira IVF Hospital Pvt Ltd inaugurated its 13th clinic in the country in Nashik yesterday.

The Indira IVF Group is known for providing treatment with the latest techniques at low cost for the benefit of patients.

It is located on the first floor of Bosco Center on Gangapur Road.

After worshipping Lord Ganesha, the Center was thrown open to patients yesterday.

Chairman of Indira IVF Dr Ajay Murdia informed that the Nashik Center will be headed by IVF Specialist Dr Priyanka Kasliwal and alongside her will be senior IVF Specialist Dr Amol Lunkad.

After Nagpur and Pune, this is the third center of Indira IVF in Maharashtra.