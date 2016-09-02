Lawyers oppose charging of profession tax

Nashik: The state government has started Abhay (Amnesty) Yojna for new profession tax payers.

Offering special concession, the government has given a period till September 30 to pay the profession tax.

Demanding an extension of the term by a month and that profession tax not be imposed on lawyers during their training period, office bearers of Bar Association strongly opposed charging of the profession tax.

They showed their opposition in a programme organised by sales tax office at old library in district and sessions court.

As this scheme is for new tax payers or those tax payers whose names were not registered online, the lawyers demanded that this scheme be extended by one month.

They also demanded tax waiver to trainee lawyers for the first year.

Some lawyers welcomed this scheme and demanded a camp to be organised where they could register their names.

Sales tax inspector Hemant Gaikwad on the occasion informed in detail about profession tax.