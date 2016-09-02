‘Fruits galore’ at Fravashi International Academy

Nashik: The students of Fravashi International Academy familiarized themselves to the classic proverb ’An apple a day keeps the doctor away’ through an interactive skit presented by the ever energetic Pre- Primary tutors on ‘Fruit Day’ that was scheduled for Wednesday, August 24, 2016.

The tiny tots sat spell bound as their tutors informed them of the benefits of eating seasonal fruits.

The keen minds of the Pre-Primary students were taught about the benefits of eating a variety of colorful fruits every day.

A lavish display of fruits around children added to the exquisiteness of the event.