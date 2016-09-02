Kids inculcate healthy habits at Little Wonders

Nashik: Little Wonder International School has always aimed to teach kids good values and skill development in addition to academics.

In an endeavour to do the same, Night Suit day was recently organised at Little Wonders for their play group section, aimed at inculcating the habit of cleanliness and basic hygiene.

Children came to school in their night pyjamas and learnt the importance of using them daily.

The biggest surprise came in for the kids, when their dream fairy came to the class to narrate a fairy tale.

They were then taught the proper technique to brush their teeth and keep them clean.

The session rounded off with the healthy dose of milk with Bournvita. Children thoroughly enjoyed the event with practical learning.