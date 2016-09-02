Rasbihari tiny-tots enjoy funny rhymes

Nashik: ‘Funny Rhymes’ competition was organised in Pre-primary section of Rasbihari International School.

There were 3 groups – Nursery, Jr KG and Sr. KG. Competition was compulsory for children in Pre-primary section.

Voice modulation, choice of poem, confidence, expression & pronunciation and presentation were the criteria for this competition.

Vijaya Sawadekar, the owner of Butterfly playgroup was officiated as judge for this competition

Arnav Chandwadkar stood first in Nursery group, whereas Amitesh came second Singh, In Jr KG Vedant Thakkar came first and Shreyas Malode stood second.

Shravya Deshpande stood first in Sr. KG, whereas Prakshi Bavariya came second.